
A scene from the 2016 debut of 'The Wolves'
(Photo: Daniel J. Vasquez)
Sarah DeLappe's Pulitzer Finalist The Wolves Scores Off-Broadway Run at Lincoln Center
News
by Lindsey Sullivan • Jul 17, 2017

Goal! Sarah DeLappe's 2017 Pulitzer Prize finalist The Wolves will bow at Lincoln Center's Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater this fall. Lila Neugebauer returns to helm the production following its 2016 debut with Playwrights Realm at the Duke on 42nd Street. The LCT run will begin performances on November 1 with opening night scheduled for November 20.

Playwrights Realm cast members Mia Barron, Brenna Coates, Jenna Dioguardi, Samia Finnerty, Midori Francis, Lizzy Jutila, Sarah Mezzanotte, Tedra Millan and Susannah Perkins will return for the production. Additional casting will be announced at a later date. The Wolves will feature sets by Laura Jellinek, costumes by Ásta Bennie Hostetter, lighting by Lap Chi Chu and sound by Stowe Nelson.

From the safety of their suburban stretch circle, The Wolves follows a team that navigates big questions and wages tiny battles with all the vim and vigor of a pack of adolescent warriors. The Wolves is a portrait of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness for nine American girls who just want to score some goals.

In addition to its Pulitzer recognition, Neugebauer received 2017 Lucille Lortel, Outer Critics Circle and Drama League Awards nominations for her work. The play was originally workshopped at Vassar & New York Stage and Film’s Powerhouse Theater in the summer of 2016.

