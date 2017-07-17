Broadway BUZZ

Exclusive! Feminist Icon Gloria Steinem Visits Laurie Metcalf & the Cast of A Doll's House, Part 2
Hot Shot
by Lindsey Sullivan • Jul 17, 2017
Condola Rashad, Chris Cooper, Gloria Steinem, Laurie Metcalf & Jayne Houdyshell
(Photo: DKC/O&M)

Lucas Hnath's Tony-nominated play A Doll's House, Part 2 has had audiences buzzing; the fresh take on Henrik Ibsen's classic, the sharp wit in the script and the Sam Gold-directed company of mesmerizing performers have got theater fans eager to nab a Golden Theatre ticket. This past weekend, Condola Rashad, Chris Cooper, Laurie Metcalf and Jayne Houdyshell received a visit from someone who would be a big fan of Nora's newfound independence: feminist trailblazer Gloria Steinem! While we daydream about the super insightful conversation that likely went down after the show between these fab five, take a look at the hot shot above, and be sure to catch A Doll's House, Part 2 at the Golden Theatre.

A Doll's House, Part 2

Laurie Metcalf stars in Lucas Hnath's sequel to Ibsen's classic.
