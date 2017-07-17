Alec Baldwin to Lead the Cast of NBC's Live A Few Good Men

We can handle this truth! Stage-and-screen actor Alec Baldwin is set to star as Colonel Nathan Jessep in NBC's live presentation of Aaron Sorkin's courtroom drama A Few Good Men. Baldwin will take on the role indelibly created on-screen by Jack Nicholson and originated by Stephen Lang in the Broadway play. The live presentation will now air on NBC in 2018, with an exact date to be announced.



Set in 1986 and taking place in Washington, D.C. and the U.S. Naval Base in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, A Few Good Men centers on newbie military lawyer Lt. Daniel Kaffee, who comes up against the formidable Col. Jessep (Baldwin) when he is asked to defend three Marines on trial for murder. Additional casting for the live presentation of A Few Good Men will be announced at a later date.



Baldwin was nominated for a 1992 Tony Award for his performance as Stanley Kowalski in Gregory Mosher's revival of A Streetcar Named Desire. He won two Emmys and three Golden Globes for his role as Jack Donaghy on NBC’s Emmy-winning comedy series 30 Rock.



Sorkin's play first debuted on Broadway in 1989 under the direction of Don Scardino. The 1992 film adaptation was helmed by Rob Reiner. Tony nominee Scott Ellis was previously announced as the director of the live A Few Good Men, which was originally slated to premiere in early 2017. A representative for NBC stated that a director has yet to be determined for the live presentation.