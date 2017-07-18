Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

New Musical Comedy I'll Take It, from Dreamgirls Composer Henry Krieger, to Receive NYC Workshops
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jul 18, 2017
Henry Krieger
(Photo: Jemal Countess/Getty Images)

The new musical I'll Take It, featuring music by Dreamgirls and Side Show Tony nominee Henry Krieger and a book and lyrics by Eli Pasic, will receive workshop presentations at New York's Ripley-Grier Studios. The workshops, open to the public with reservations made, will take place on July 31 at 6:00pm and August 1 at 3:00pm and 7:00pm. Devanand Janki will direct with musical direction by Greg Jarrett.

I’ll Take It is inspired by and adapted from Christopher Morley’s 1917 novella Parnassus on Wheels. “I’ll take it!” exclaims Helen McGill, a spunky, middle-aged farm woman who lives with her brother and longs for adventure, when the opportunity presents itself in the person of traveling book seller Roger Mifflin, who sells his business to her right there on the spot. And there begins their adventure/romance and the journey of a lifetime.

The cast of the workshops will include Jill Abramovitz, Tiffany Chalothorn, Marc delaCruz, Kevin B. McGlynn, Kelsey Ryan Moore, David Rogue, Nickolas Vaughn and Dana Watkins. The presentations are part of the ongoing Amas Musical Theatre Lab, a development series for writers, lyricists and composers to mount public readings of their new musicals.

View Comments

Trending Now

  1. 2017 Tony Winner Dear Evan Hansen Recoups Investment on Broadway
  2. See Annaleigh Ashford & More Make Merry in A Midsummer Night's Dream
  3. Alec Baldwin to Lead the Cast of NBC's Live A Few Good Men
  4. Falsettos' Anthony Rosenthal & More Complete Encores! Off-Center Casting
  5. Broadway Grosses: Tony Winner Oslo Soars in Its Final Week on Broadway

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Kinky Boots School of Rock—The Musical The Book of Mormon Cats Chicago Beautiful: The Carole King Musical A Bronx Tale Come From Away Charlie and the Chocolate Factory All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps