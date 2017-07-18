New Musical Comedy I'll Take It, from Dreamgirls Composer Henry Krieger, to Receive NYC Workshops

The new musical I'll Take It, featuring music by Dreamgirls and Side Show Tony nominee Henry Krieger and a book and lyrics by Eli Pasic, will receive workshop presentations at New York's Ripley-Grier Studios. The workshops, open to the public with reservations made, will take place on July 31 at 6:00pm and August 1 at 3:00pm and 7:00pm. Devanand Janki will direct with musical direction by Greg Jarrett.



I’ll Take It is inspired by and adapted from Christopher Morley’s 1917 novella Parnassus on Wheels. “I’ll take it!” exclaims Helen McGill, a spunky, middle-aged farm woman who lives with her brother and longs for adventure, when the opportunity presents itself in the person of traveling book seller Roger Mifflin, who sells his business to her right there on the spot. And there begins their adventure/romance and the journey of a lifetime.



The cast of the workshops will include Jill Abramovitz, Tiffany Chalothorn, Marc delaCruz, Kevin B. McGlynn, Kelsey Ryan Moore, David Rogue, Nickolas Vaughn and Dana Watkins. The presentations are part of the ongoing Amas Musical Theatre Lab, a development series for writers, lyricists and composers to mount public readings of their new musicals.