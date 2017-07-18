New West End Aladdin Star Matthew Croke on Flying High, His Wicked Past & Bare Chest Buzz

Matthew Croke started the summer by fulfilling any performer’s dreams: graduating from a career spent largely in supporting and understudy assignments to playing a bona fide star part in the West End. London’s new Aladdin in the Disney musical of the same name at the Prince Edward Theatre was giddy with delight when Broadway.com caught him during rehearsals for a chat, not least as he began to come to grips with his newfound status as a heartthrob.



How does it feel to be that relatively rare Disney leading man?

You know, I hadn’t really thought about that but you’re right, there are a lot of Disney leading ladies. But I just think that to be doing anything with Disney is a dream come true for me, personally. I’m so thrilled to be part of the Disney family.



Had you been eyeing this role for a while?

I’d been aware for some time that the show was coming to London, and Aladdin has always been one of my favorite Disney films, so I had dreamt of playing the part one day. When it first got to town last year, I was working on another show and I don’t think the timings worked out, so I was very keen this year to be seen for the part.



What are your thoughts about the character?

I think what they’ve managed to do with the musical is take everything amazing from the film and just make it so much more. Here you’ve got this guy whose mother has passed away and he’s got his best friends with him for moral support, and so you’ve just got that little bit more insight into how Aladdin feels. He’s a bit of a street rat in the way his life has gone, but he’s also very ambitious: he’s got lots of sides to him, and I think the musical shows you that.



How are you with heights, given the aerial requirements of the role?

I’m OK. I’m actually going on the carpet for the first time tomorrow morning. I’ve been looking forward to that moment and have got fingers crossed that I will be all right!



Were you keen to watch the previous Aladdin [Dean John-Wilson] from the wings, or anything like that?

I’ve seen that happen with swings and ensemble members, but we’ve had a long rehearsal period on this, so I don’t necessarily feel the need to go backstage and get in everybody’s way. Let them get on with it, and I can have my time during the day to do it myself.



Have you ever actually been to New York, and to Broadway, given that so many London productions begin there?

Only once. While I was there I saw Mary Poppins and Rock of Ages—oh, and Once, which blew me away. I’m definitely getting the urge to go back.



Do you follow any of the other shows?

At the moment, I’m loving listening to the cast recording of Dear Evan Hansen. The music itself, even without the lyrics, is so addictive. I haven’t researched the story of the show but I almost feel as if I’ve got my own story for it in my head based solely on the music.



How do you juggle the competing demands for any musical theater performer of acting, singing and dancing?

I started dancing at a young age, and by the time I got to performing arts school, I was introduced to acting and singing, which I fell in love with equally. I’m very passionate now about the acting side of things and would love to see where that might take me.



Do you have any personal high points from your pre-Aladdin career that includes a tour of West Side Story and understudy and ensemble tracks in Wicked?

I’ve actually done two London contracts in Wicked, which was my second job after leaving college [Laine Theatre Arts, where Croke graduated in 2007]. I first did the so-called “tumble track,” which consisted of a lot of acrobatics and gymnastics, and then two years ago I went back to be the first understudy Fiyero, which had always been a dream of mine: that was one of the things on my bucket list that I could tick off.



Did you have any memorable Wicked co-stars?

Jenny DiNoia! I was so taken aback by her power as Elphaba that I found myself just staring at her and going, “You’re amazing.” I used to think that I couldn’t believe I was singing with her, but I got to do it a lot; I was very lucky. I had about four or five shows pretty much every month.



And West Side Story?

There was one time when I was standing by as Tony on the U.K. tour and we were reproducing the original Jerome Robbins choreography, and I got to go on while we were in my home town of Sheffield [in Yorkshire]. That was a moment I will never forget, as well.



How do you feel about the online attention you’re already getting on the basis of some Aladdin photos of you baring your chest?

I feel that for me part of being in this industry is keeping yourself fit and healthy, so we need to be on top our game and to be as fit as we can possibly be. Luckily, I don’t look too bad but there’s definitely room for improvement, don’t get me wrong!



So, it’s about the look as much as the voice?

I think what matters most is to go on stage and play Aladdin and make sure people believe it. And if I fit what people think Aladdin should look like then, well, great!