Odds & Ends: Come From Away Composer David Hein to Sing with Cast in Special Concert & More

Come From Away Cast to Take Part in Broadway at the W

Cast members from Broadway's moving new musical Come From Away will sing out in a performance at the W New York—Times Square Hotel as part of the Broadway at W series! The performance will take place on July 30 at 7:30 pm, with Tony Award nominee David Hein, who co-wrote the musical’s book, music and lyrics, performing alongside cast members including Alec Berlin, Jessica Bird, Petrina Bromley, Tamika Lawrence, Tony LePage, Julie Reiber and Astrid Van Wiere. Ensemble member Q. Smith, who plays Hannah, will serve as the evening's host.



Hershey Felder Will Portray a Pair of Legends in the UK

Iconic actor-musician Hershey Felder will bring a pair of musical plays to London's Other Palace Theatre this fall. Hershey Felder as Irving Berlin and Hershey Felder as Maestro Leonard Bernstein will run in repertory from September 22-October 22. Felder has played over 4,500 performances of his self-created solo productions at the most prestigious theaters and has broken box office records worldwide.



In Touch, Based on True Stories, to Debut at London's National Theatre

In Touch, a new work by playwright Marina Krapivina, will receive its world premiere production with London's National Theatre! In Touch captures the real stories of people who are blind, visually impaired and hard of hearing, told through an eclectic style of spoken, signed and physical theater. In Touch will be directed by Ruslan Malikov for a two-performance run on October 14 at 5:00pm and 8:00pm. Initial casting includes Rustam Ahmadeev, Zara-Jayne Arnold, Arnaud Balard, Kirill Byrkin, Raji Gopalakrishnan, Alexey Gorelov, Roman Evdokimov, Alyona Kapustyan, Yuliya Khamitova, Olga Lapshina, Sophie Lebedeva, Vera Lyzhenkova, Irina Povolotskaya, Alexandra Rudik, Ekaterina Sakhno and Alexandr Silyanov.



Attack of the Elvis Impersonators Will Close Off-Broadway

The new off-Broadway musical Attack of the Elvis Impersonators will play its final performance at Theatre Row's Lion Theatre on July 30. Featuring a book, music and lyrics by Lory Lazarus and directed by Broadway vet Don Stephenson, the show began performances on June 1. Attack of the Elvis Impersonators follows Drac Frenzie, a burnt-out world-famous heavy-metal icon who decides to save himself from self-destruction by impersonating Elvis, and then an amazing thing happens—which leads him to not only save himself but also the world. The cast features Eric Sciotto as Drac Frenzie alongside Laura Woyasz, Curtis Wiley, Michael Biren, Jim Borstelmann, Jesse Carrey-Beaver, Badia Farha, Warren Kelley, Jeff Kready, Whit K. Lee, Alexandra Palkovic, Emily Jeanne Phillips, Catherine Walker and Jayme Wappel.



Kelli O'Hara, Raúl Esparza & Vanessa Williams to Kick Off Broadway Bares Soul Series

Tony winner Kelli O'Hara and Tony nominees Raúl Esparza and Vanessa Williams will augurate the Sheen Center's new series Broadway Bares Soul: An Intimate Evening of Song & Spirit. Each star will take part in an evening featuring a 90-minute interview and performance session hosted by CNN Faith & Religion commentator Edward Beck. Williams will appear on September 9, with O'Hara stepping into the spotlight on October 3 and Esparza appearing on December 14. The Sheen Center's new season will also feature a Broadway Holiday Party on December 11 and On Your Feet! veteran Andréa Burns' concert Latin Broadway Party on September 16.