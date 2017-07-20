Broadway BUZZ

Theater Legend Harold Prince & the Cast of Prince of Broadway Poised for Great White Way Bow
Hot Shot
by Lindsey Sullivan • Jul 20, 2017
Harold Prince
(Photos: Caitlin McNaney)

West Side Story, Fiddler on the Roof, Sweeney Todd, The Phantom of the Opera, Evita—these are all among the beloved Broadway musicals that the legendary Harold Prince has directed, produced and conceived. He's theater royalty, and Prince of Broadway, the tuner that pays tribute to his 60-year career, is scheduled to begin performances at Manhattan Theatre Club's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on August 3 with an opening night set for August 24. The icon welcomed the press into his court on July 20.

Jason Robert Brown, who created original songs for the musical, went on to play the sweeping overture: an instrumental homage to all of the wonderful music of Prince's shows, with nods to music makers from Stephen Sondheim to Andrew Lloyd Webber. Snippets from a whopping 19 songs are woven into the overture. Choreographer Susan Stroman and scribe David Thompson joined the entire cast, including Michael Xavier, Chuck Cooper, Emily Skinner, Brandon Uranowitz, Tony Yazbeck and Karen Ziemba, for a gorgeous group photo. Take a look at the hot shots, and be sure to experience Prince of Broadway at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.

Prince of Broadway

A new musical that celebrates legendary director Harold Prince's 60-year career.
