Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Christy Altomare in 'Anastasia'
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)
Anastasia Star Christy Altomare Is Broadway.com's Next Vlogger
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Aug 17, 2017

Get ready to go behind the scenes at Broadway's glittering new musical Anastasia with talented star Christy Altomare! The stage favorite is set to lead Broadway.com's newest vlog, Royal Misfits, starting on August 22.

The vlog will follow Altomare and her co-stars backstage at the new musical based on the 1997 film about a brave young woman attempting to discover the mystery of her past.

In addition to her current winning performance at the Broadhurst Theatre, Altomare has been seen on Broadway as Sophie in Mamma Mia!, off-Broadway as Sue Snell in Carrie and as Wendla in the first national touring production of Spring Awakening.

Stick around and watch the darling Altomare introduce Broadway.com readers to the musical that nightly is taking audiences on a "Journey to the Past."

Royal Misfits will run every Tuesday for eight weeks.

Anastasia

Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Tony Winner Ben Platt Sets Final Performance Date in Dear Evan Hansen
  2. Broadway's Once on This Island Finds Its Ti Moune
  3. Tickets Are Now On Sale for Disney's New Broadway Musical Frozen
  4. Groundhog Day Will Close on Broadway; Tour Announced
  5. Laura Bell Bundy & More to Lead World Premiere Musical The Honeymooners

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Lion King The Book of Mormon The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin School of Rock—The Musical Cats Kinky Boots Chicago Come From Away A Bronx Tale All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps