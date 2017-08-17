Anastasia Star Christy Altomare Is Broadway.com's Next Vlogger

Get ready to go behind the scenes at Broadway's glittering new musical Anastasia with talented star Christy Altomare! The stage favorite is set to lead Broadway.com's newest vlog, Royal Misfits, starting on August 22.



The vlog will follow Altomare and her co-stars backstage at the new musical based on the 1997 film about a brave young woman attempting to discover the mystery of her past.



In addition to her current winning performance at the Broadhurst Theatre, Altomare has been seen on Broadway as Sophie in Mamma Mia!, off-Broadway as Sue Snell in Carrie and as Wendla in the first national touring production of Spring Awakening.



Stick around and watch the darling Altomare introduce Broadway.com readers to the musical that nightly is taking audiences on a "Journey to the Past."



Royal Misfits will run every Tuesday for eight weeks.