Panic! at the Disco Frontman Brendon Urie Takes in His Kinky Boots Pics in Times Square

This is the most beautiful thing in the world! Panic! at the Disco's Brendon Urie is playing Charlie Price in the Tony-winning musical Kinky Boots, and the Al Hirschfeld Theatre isn't the only place where fans can see him strutting his stuff. Urie's image is currently plastered all over the 42nd Street subway station in Times Square, and fans were in for a treat on July 20 when he went to check out the scene himself. Broadway looks good on you, Brendon! Catch Urie in Kinky Boots through August 6.









