Mandy Patinkin Will Return to Broadway in Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812

Tony winner Mandy Patinkin will return to the Broadway stage in the role of Pierre in Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 at the Imperial Theatre. Patinkin will play a three-week run in the musical beginning on August 15 and concluding on September 3. The musical's current Pierre, Okieriete "Oak" Onaodowan, will conclude his run three weeks earlier than planned, on August 13.



An excited Patinkin told Broadway.com, "I can't talk now, I'm too busy learning the words and music of this amazing piece! Hope to see you all at the theater."



Producer Howard Kagan said, "This continues our show's remarkable history of having great actors and singers see the show as audience members, only to tell us they are inspired to join the cast! Whenever possible we will accommodate them as we did here with Mandy and his Homeland TV schedule."



Patinkin's role in Comet marks his first Broadway appearance in more than five years. He was last seen on Broadway alongside his fellow Tony-winning Evita star, Patti LuPone, in An Evening with Patti LuPone and Mandy Patinkin. Patinkin's extensive Broadway career has also included originating the title role in Sunday in the Park with George, as well as credits including The Secret Garden, Falsettos, The Wild Party and solo engagements Mandy Patinkin in Concert and Celebrating Sondheim. In addition to his Evita Tony win, Patinkin has received accolades for his screen work, including a 1995 Emmy win for Chicago Hope and three Emmy nominations for Homeland. He was also nominated for a 1984 Golden Globe Award for his performance alongside Barbra Streisand in the film adaptation of Yentl.



The current cast of Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 also includes Denée Benton as Natasha, Lucas Steele as Anatole, Amber Gray as Hélène, Grace McLean as Marya D and Ingrid Michaelson, who plays Sonya through August 13. The role of Pierre was originated on Broadway by Josh Groban.



Hamilton alum Onaodowan's Great Comet exit could be temporary. Kagan said, "Oak, who was scheduled to appear as Pierre for this period, graciously agreed to make room for Mandy, and we sincerely hope that Oak will return to us in the fall or winter. He is a terrific Pierre."