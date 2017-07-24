Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Chicago Welcomes the Return of Lana Gordon as Velma Kelly
Curtain Up
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jul 24, 2017

Chicago veteran Lana Gordon returns to the Broadway hit on July 24! Gordon plays the role of Velma Kelly, taking over for Amra-Faye Wright in the long-running musical at the Ambassador Theatre.

In addition to her appearances on Broadway in Chicago, Gordon has also been seen as Velma in the show’s national touring production. Her other Broadway credits include The Lion King and Jesus Christ Superstar.

Chicago also currently stars Charlotte d'Amboise as Roxie Hart, Tom Hewitt as Billy Flynn, Raymond Bokhour as Amos Hart, NaTasha Yvette Williams as Matron "Mama" Morton and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine.

With a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Ebb, Chicago is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history. Chicago is the winner of six 1997 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival.

Directed by Walter Bobbie and choreographed by winner Ann Reinking, Chicago features set design by John Lee Beatty, costume design by William Ivey Long, lighting design by winner Ken Billington and sound design by Scott Lehrer.

Lana Gordon
(Photo: Boneau/Bryan-Brown)

Chicago

This Tony-winning revival of Kander and Ebb's musical will razzle-dazzle you.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Waitress Star Betsy Wolfe Is Broadway.com's Next Vlogger
  2. Hugh Panaro & More to Join Off-Broadway's Site-Specific 'Pie-Shop' Sweeney Todd
  3. The Fans Have Spoken! The Top 10 Cast Recordings Perfect for a Summer Road Trip
  4. I Loved Lucy Star Matthew Scott on Booking His London Debut at the Broadway Stage Door & More
  5. Bro Time, Love Letters & More! Anastasia’s Ramin Karimloo Takes Us Through A Day in the Life

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Phantom of the Opera The Book of Mormon School of Rock—The Musical Kinky Boots Cats Chicago A Bronx Tale Beautiful: The Carole King Musical Come From Away Anastasia All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps