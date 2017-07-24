Chicago Welcomes the Return of Lana Gordon as Velma Kelly

Chicago veteran Lana Gordon returns to the Broadway hit on July 24! Gordon plays the role of Velma Kelly, taking over for Amra-Faye Wright in the long-running musical at the Ambassador Theatre.



In addition to her appearances on Broadway in Chicago, Gordon has also been seen as Velma in the show’s national touring production. Her other Broadway credits include The Lion King and Jesus Christ Superstar.



Chicago also currently stars Charlotte d'Amboise as Roxie Hart, Tom Hewitt as Billy Flynn, Raymond Bokhour as Amos Hart, NaTasha Yvette Williams as Matron "Mama" Morton and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine.



With a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Ebb, Chicago is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history. Chicago is the winner of six 1997 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival.



Directed by Walter Bobbie and choreographed by winner Ann Reinking, Chicago features set design by John Lee Beatty, costume design by William Ivey Long, lighting design by winner Ken Billington and sound design by Scott Lehrer.