Hugh Panaro & More to Join Off-Broadway's Site-Specific 'Pie-Shop' Sweeney Todd

Broadway veteran Hugh Panaro will join Tooting Arts Club's acclaimed production of Sweeney Todd in the title role beginning on August 29 at off-Broadway's Barrow Street Theatre. Norm Lewis, who currently plays the role, will play his final performance on August 13 with David Michael Garry playing the role of Sweeney Todd from August 15-27.



Also joining the company on August 29 will be Jake Boyd as Anthony, Eryn LeCroy as Johanna, Michael James Leslie as Judge Turpin and John Rapson as The Beadle. Brad Oscar plays his final performance on August 20 with Colin Anderson playing the role of The Beadle from August 22-August 27. Matt Doyle, Alex Finke, and Jamie Jackson will play their final performance as Anthony, Johanna and Judge Turpin (respectively) on August 27.



Continuing with the company will be Carolee Carmello as Mrs. Lovett (who reunites with Panaro after co-starring in Broadway's 2006 musical Lestat), Stacie Bono as Pirelli & Beggar Woman and John-Michael Lyles as Tobias. The cast also includes Matt Leisy, Liz Pearce, Danny Rothman, Monet Sabel and Anne Tolpegin.



Immersing audiences in a completely new theatrical experience, this production of the classic tale of blood thirsty barber Sweeney Todd and resourceful pie shop proprietress Mrs. Lovett comes to New York City following sold-out runs in London. Tooting Arts Club first mounted this Sweeney Todd in the winter of 2014 in Harrington’s Pie and Mash Shop, one of the oldest continuously operating pie shops in London, seating only 35 people at each performance. In 2015, the production made the leap to the West End where Tooting Arts Club re-created Harrington’s in the 69-seat Shaftesbury Avenue venue. The Harrington’s shop environment has once again been brought to life for its US debut in the 130-seat Barrow Street Theatre.



Sweeney Todd features music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, book by Hugh Wheeler from an adaptation by Christopher Bond, and is directed by Bill Buckhurst. It features set and costume designs by Simon Kenny, music supervision and arrangements by Benjamin Cox, music direction by Matt Aument, choreography by Georgina Lamb, lighting design by Amy Mae and sound design by Matt Stine.