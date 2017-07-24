Broadway BUZZ

The Fans Have Spoken! The Top 10 Cast Recordings Perfect for a Summer Road Trip
by Lindsey Sullivan • Jul 24, 2017
(Photo: Joan Marcus & Matthew Murphy)

Monday is here, and we're already making plans for next weekend. How about that summer road trip we keep putting off? Whether you're visiting friends or catching as many out-of-town theatrical offerings as possible, you need to have the best tunes for the open road. We asked you which Broadway cast recording definitely needs to be on blast during your journey. Add all of the top 10 to your playlist!


10. Les Misérables


9. Legally Blonde


8. Waitress


7. In the Heights


6. Hairspray


5. The Book of Mormon


4. Dear Evan Hansen


3. Rent


2. Wicked


1. Hamilton

