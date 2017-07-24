Odds & Ends: Beth Malone Wins Our Hearts in Unsinkable Molly Brown Footage, Stephanie d'Abruzzo Set for Jerry's Girls & More

Tony Nominee Beth Malone Wins Our Hearts in Unsinkable Molly Brown Footage

Beth Malone's moving performance as cartoonist Alison Bechdel in the Tony-winning musical Fun Home moved audiences and earned the actress her first Tony nom. Malone is back onstage, this time in St. Louis, strutting her stuff as the brash and beguiling title character in Kathleen Marshall's new production of The Unsinkable Molly Brown, which celebrated opening night on July 21 at the Muny. Check out lively video footage of Malone, along with Broadway veteran co-stars Marc Kudisch and Justin Guarini, in this new take on Meredith Willson's 1960 musical, and check them out live at the Muny through July 27!







Stephanie d'Abruzzo & More Set for Jerry's Girls

Avenue Q original Stephanie d'Abruzzo will appear alongside Stephanie Umoh and Christine Pedi in the upcoming off-Broadway revival of the celebrated revue Jerry’s Girls, set to run at the York Theatre Company from August 5-13. The trio will sing the Jerry Herman's greatest songs for women from such immortal musicals as Mame, Hello Dolly!, Milk and Honey, Mack and Mabel, A Day in Hollywood/A Night in the Ukraine and La Cage Aux Folles. Jerry’s Girls will be directed by Pamela Hunt with music direction by Eric Svejcar. The original Broadway production of Jerry's Girls featured such stars as Dorothy Loudon, Leslie Uggams and Chita Rivera.



Josh Radnor, Gideon Glick, Lilli Cooper & More Will Sing the Tunes of Found Songwriter Eli Bolin

Broadway veterans Josh Radnor, Gideon Glick and Lilli Cooper are among the stars set to sing the work of songwriter Eli Bolin as part of the New Writers at 54 series at Feinstein's/54 Below on August 2 at 9:30pm. Also slated to appear are Nick Blaemire, Max Crumm, Eddie Cooper, Juwan Crawley, Ally Bonino, Allison Posner and Jed Resnick. Tony nominee Moritz von Stuelpnagel directs the evening with musical direction by Julie McBride. Among Bolin's original musicals are the new work Found—a collaboration with book writers Hunter Bell and Lee Overtree—which premiered at off-Broadway's Atlantic Theater Company in 2014 and had a subsequent run at Philadelphia Theatre Company.



Shakespeare's Globe Names Michelle Terry as New Artistic Director

Olivier Award-winning actor and writer Michelle Terry will take over from Emma Rice as artistic director of London's renowned Shakespeare's Globe theater next year. Rice exits the company as her troupe "Wise Children" becomes the company-in-residence at London's Old Vic. "The work of Shakespeare is for me timeless, mythic, mysterious, vital, profoundly human and unapologetically theatrical," said Terry in a statement. "I am so proud and excited that I will be in the privileged position where I can offer artists the opportunity to come together to reclaim and rediscover not only Shakespeare, but the work of his contemporaries, alongside new work from our current writers." Terry, who has been seen onstage in many Shakespeare's Globe productions, will begin as artistic director on April 22, 2018.



Lev Gorn to Join Off-Broadway's Napoli, Brooklyn

Lev Gorn will take over the role of Nic Muscolino in Meghan Kennedy's new play Napoli, Brooklyn at off-Broadway's Laura Pels Theatre beginning on July 25. Gorn replaces original cast member Michael Rispoli, who has exited the production due to a film commitment. Gorn makes his off-Broadway debut in Napoli, Brooklyn. He has been seen on the small screen in The Americans, Madam Secretary, NCIS and Blue Bloods. His film credits include Cafe Society, Once Upon a Time in Queens, Ace the Case and Blue Collar Boys. Napoli, Brooklyn plays a limited engagement through September 3.



Cynthia Erivo, Lucy Liu & Oskar Eustis Join Board & Advisory Committee of the American Theater Wing

Tony winner Cynthia Erivo and Broadway veteran Lucy Liu are among the docket of notables newly appointed to the American Theater Wing's board of trustees! And the Public Theater's artistic director, Oskar Eustis, has landed on the Wing's Advisory Committee. “I am thrilled that these remarkable individuals care so passionately about the American theater that they are joining the Wing's ranks, devoting their time, energy and resources to help ensure excellence in our field,” said Tony-winning M. Butterfly playwright David Henry Hwang, chairman of the Wing's board of trustees. Among the American Theater Wing's initiatives is the co-producing of Broadway's annual Tony Awards.