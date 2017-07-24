Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Rebecca Naomi Jones, Joel Perez & More Set for Public Works As You Like It Musical
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jul 24, 2017
Rebecca Naomi Jones
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Rebecca Naomi Jones will play Rosalind and Joel Perez will appear as Touchstone in the upcoming Public Works mounting of As You Like It, featuring music and lyrics by Shaina Taub and an adaptation by Taub and Laurie Woolery. The free production, kicking off the Public Theater's 2017-2018 season, will run five nights, September 1-5, at the Delacorte Theater in Central Park. Woolery directs the mounting with choreography by Sonya Tayeh. 

In addition to Jones and Perez, the cast will be led by Ato Blankson-Wood as Orlando and Darius de Haas as Duke Senior with Taub as Jaques, along with cameo group performances by the Bronx Wrestling Federation, Freedom Dabka Group, Harambee Dance Company and The Sing Harlem Choir. As You Like It will feature over 200 community members, equity actors and musicians.

Forced from their homes, Orlando (Blankson-Wood), Duke Senior (de Haas), his daughter Rosalind (Jones) and niece Celia, escape to the Forest of Arden, a fantastical place of transformation, where all are welcomed and embraced. Lost amidst the trees, the refugees find community and acceptance under the stars.

Celebrating its fifth season, Public Works is The Public Theater’s local and national initiative that invites diverse communities from across New York to join in creating ambitious works of participatory theater. Two hundred community members and professional actors perform together on the Delacorte stage in this immersive dream-like tale of faithful friends, feuding families and lovers in disguise.

View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Waitress Star Betsy Wolfe Is Broadway.com's Next Vlogger
  2. Hugh Panaro & More to Join Off-Broadway's Site-Specific 'Pie-Shop' Sweeney Todd
  3. The Fans Have Spoken! The Top 10 Cast Recordings Perfect for a Summer Road Trip
  4. I Loved Lucy Star Matthew Scott on Booking His London Debut at the Broadway Stage Door & More
  5. Bro Time, Love Letters & More! Anastasia’s Ramin Karimloo Takes Us Through A Day in the Life

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Phantom of the Opera The Book of Mormon School of Rock—The Musical Kinky Boots Cats Chicago A Bronx Tale Beautiful: The Carole King Musical Come From Away Anastasia All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps