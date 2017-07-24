Broadway BUZZ

Carmen Cusack & the company of 'Bright Star'
(Photo: Nick Stokes)
Carmen Cusack to Reprise Tony-Nominated Bright Star Performance in Los Angeles
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jul 24, 2017

Carmen Cusack will reprise her Tony-nominated role as Alice Murphy in Bright Star at the Center Theatre Group's Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles. The Tony-nominated musical with music, lyrics and story by Grammy, Emmy and Oscar winner Steve Martin and Grammy winner Edie Brickell, will be presented at the West Coast venue for a run from October 11-November 19.

Bright Star is directed by Tony winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Josh Rhodes. The musical received five 2016 Tony Award nominations including Best Musical, Best Score, Best Book, Best Orchestrations and Best Leading Actress in a Musical (for Cusack).

Inspired by a real event, Bright Star tells a sweeping tale of love and redemption set against the rich backdrop of the American South in the 1920s and '40s. Propelled by an ensemble of onstage musicians and dancers, the story unfolds as a rich tapestry of deep emotion and beautiful melodies.

Look back at Broadway.com Editor in Chief Paul Wontorek's Show People episode with Cusack below.



And check out Cusack and the original Broadway cast of Bright Star singing from the show in the footage below.

