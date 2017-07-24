Wilson Cruz Will Join Fellow Rent Alum Anthony Rapp as Gay Couple on Star Trek: Discovery

Wilson Cruz, a former Angel from the long-running Broadway hit Rent, will join the previously announced Anthony Rapp (Rent's original Mark), as a gay couple on the upcoming Star Trek: Discovery series, according to The Los Angeles Blade. Rapp will play Lt. Stamets with Cruz as Dr. Hugh Culber on the CBS All Access series set to air in 2018.



Rapp broke the news at ComicCon. "Wilson Cruz will be playing my love interest, my partner―my man love―and we’re both officers on the ship,” said Rapp, who is a series regular on Discovery. Rapp's character breaks new ground in Star Trek history, marking the first time an openly gay role has appeared as a main cast member on any Star Trek series in 51 years.



Broadway veteran and Star Trek original George Takei shared his excitement and approval on Twitter.





Thrilled to hear that #StarTrekDiscovery will feature an openly gay couple played by @albinokid and @wcruz73. How far we've come.