Laura Benanti on Honing Her Melania Trump Impression: 'I Kept Zooming in on Her Mouth'
Watch It
by Lindsey Sullivan • Jul 25, 2017
Laura Benanti & Stephen Colbert
(Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS)

Tony winner and The Late Show's Melania-Trump-in-residence Laura Benanti stopped by Stephen Colbert's show on July 24—this time, as herself. Fans have loved Benanti's Melania Trump bit since she brought her pursey pout and thick accent to The Late Show last year. You guys even told us you want to see Benanti host her own late night of comedy magic. So how did she prep for this role? Benanti revealed how she's honed that smolder and pout.

"I was on the train to my grandmother's ninety-third birthday party, and like obsessively watching her speech. And the gentleman next to me on the train looked very disturbed because I kept zooming in on her mouth," she joked.

We now know why—Benanti had to get that glossy pout down! She went on to tell Colbert that while she's enjoyed doing the bit, she does have empathy for the First Lady.

"We are all Melania Trump. We are all reluctantly married to Donald Trump," she joked. "We speak many languages. We're curvy. We have a lot in common with Melania."

We hope there's a lot more of Melania and comedy gold from Benanti where that came from! Watch the hilarious interview in full below.

  Laura Benanti on Honing Her Melania Trump Impression: 'I Kept Zooming in on Her Mouth'
