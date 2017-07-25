Stephen Spinella & Leslie Jordan to Take on Title Roles in Warhol Capote at American Repertory Theater

Tony winner Stephen Spinella will play iconic artist, director and producer Andy Warhol and Emmy winner Leslie Jordan will appear as famed novelist, screenwriter and playwright Truman Capote in Rob Roth's world premiere play Warhol Capote, debuting at Cambridge, Massachusetts' American Repertory Theater from September 9-October 13. Tony winner Michael Mayer directs the previously announced play based on a work Warhol and Capote wrote together but was never produced.



In the late 1970s, Capote and Warhol decided that they were destined to create a Broadway play together. Over the course of the next several months, they sat down to record a series of intimate, wide-ranging conversations. The play never came to be, and the hours and hours of tape were lost to the ages, until now.



Warhol Capote will feature scenic design is by Stanley Meyer, costume design by Clint Ramos, lighting design by Kevin Adams, sound design by John Gromada and projection design by Darrel Maloney.