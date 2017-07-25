Broadway BUZZ

Innovative Theater Troupe Bedlam Will Debut New Take on J.M. Barrie's Peter Pan Off-Broadway
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jul 25, 2017
Eric Tucker
(Photo: courtesy of Polk & Co.)

Off-Broadway theater troupe Bedlam, which has received acclaim for pared-down interpretations of such classics as Sense and Sensibility and Twelfth Night, will present the debut of Bedlam's Peter Pan at off-Broadway's Duke on 42nd Street for a run from November 11-December 23. Bedlam Artistic Director Eric Tucker will direct and also appear in the ensemble cast.

Bedlam's new production of J.M. Barrie’s 1904 play about the Darling children who follow Peter Pan and Tinker Bell to Neverland, where children never grow old, will feature an ensemble cast inhabiting Barrie’s 25 characters including pirates, the Lost Boys, Indians and the maniacal Captain Hook.

“Peter Pan feels like the perfect play for Bedlam because J.M. Barrie’s dry wit and humor provide for so many thrilling possibilities for invention,” said Tucker.

In addition to Tucker, the company of Bedlam's Peter Pan will include Kelley Curran, Edmund Lewis, Susannah Millonzi and Zuzanna Szadkowski. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

