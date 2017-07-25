Tickets Are Now On Sale for Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song, Starring Michael Urie

Tickets are on sale for the off-Broadway revival of Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song, starring Michael Urie. Moisés Kaufman directs the production that will begin previews at Second Stage's Tony Kiser Theater on September 26 with an opening scheduled for October 19.



Urie stars as Arnold Beckoff, the role first played by Fierstein in the original 1982 Broadway mounting (formerly titled Torch Song Trilogy). Mercedes Ruehl will appear alongside Urie as Mrs. Beckoff, the mother of Arnold.



Torch Song takes place in 1979 New York City where Arnold Beckoff is on a quest for love, purpose and family. He’s fierce in drag and fearless in crisis, and he won’t stop until he achieves the life he desires as a doting husband and a Jewish mother.



Torch Song will feature scenic design by David Zinn, costume design by Clint Ramos, lighting design by David Lander and sound design by Fitz Patton. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.