Your First Look at Okieriete Onaodowan as Pierre in The Great Comet Is Here

Andrey isn't here—but Hamilton OG Okieriete Onaodowan is back on Broadway in Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812. Though he may not be spitting rhymes this time around, fans cannot wait to hear his velvety vocals on Dave Malloy's "Dust and Ashes." Onaodowan plays the bespectacled piano man Pierre through September 4; the role was originated on Broadway by Tony nominee Josh Groban. He joins a cast that includes Tony nominees Denée Benton and Lucas Steele as well as indie rock fave Ingrid Michaelson, who is making her Broadway debut at Sonya through August 15. Check out the hot shots of him in the glass-slinging role, and then catch him live at the Imperial Theatre in Broadway's biggest party!













