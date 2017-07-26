Odds & Ends: Listen to the Full Bandstand Cast Recording Streamed Online & More

Listen to the Full Bandstand Cast Recording Streamed Online

The new musical Bandstand, featuring music by Richard Oberacker and a book and lyrics by Robert Taylor and Richard Oberacker, celebrated 100 performances on Broadway at today's matinee! In celebration of the milestone, the complete Bandstand original cast recording is now available to stream online from July 26 to August 2. Featuring superstar performances from Laura Osnes and Corey Cott, the cast album is currently available for purchase via Broadway Records.



Jude Law & More to Pay Tribute to London's Lyric Hammersmith Theatre

Broadway veteran Jude Law is among the notable Brits set to lend their talents to the biennial gala of London's Lyric Hammersmith Theatre, which produces some of London's best work for young audiences. Set to take place on September 24 in the theater's main auditorium, the gala will raise funds to deliver and grow the Lyric’s important theater development. The evening will showcase the Lyric’s world-class work onstage and its innovative programs. In addition to Law, attendees can expect performances from Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Joe Stilgoe, Vikki Stone and Deanna Rodger alongside the Lyric’s young artists.



Aladdin & Miss Saigon Casts Will Team Up for One-Night Concert Show/Swap

The companies of two hit Broadway musicals, Aladdin and Miss Saigon, will come together at The Green Room 42 inside the NYC's Yotel on August 20 at 8:00pm for the unique concert Show/Swap. The casts will be raising funds for Jonathan Wotell, husband of current Saigon (and former Aladdin) star, who was paralyzed in a hit-and-run accident. In Show/Swap, Saigon stars will sing tunes of Aladdin composer Alan Menken while the Aladdin crew offers up tunes of Saigon masterminds Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg.



Tony Nominee Liesl Tommy Joins Directing Team of OWN TV Series Queen Sugar

Liesl Tommy, who earned a Tony nomination for her work directing Danai Gurira's Eclipsed, will make her episodic TV-helming debut with the third season of the hit OWN TV series Queen Sugar. Tommy will direct a slate of episodes of the series that follows three siblings who move to the heart of Louisiana to claim an inheritance from their recently departed father. Tony-winning Color Purple producer Oprah Winfrey’s Harpo Films oversees the series.