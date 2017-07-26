Watch Darren Criss' Soulful Rendition of Les Misérables' 'I Dreamed a Dream' & Gear Up for Elsie Fest

Darren Criss has announced the return of Elsie Fest! NYC's first outdoor music festival will take place on October 8 on the SummerStage in Central Park. But that's not all: multi-talented Broadway veteran Criss has given us more! The former Hedwig and J. Pierrepoint Finch has offered up a perfect rendition of Les Misérables heartbreaker "I Dreamed a Dream" as a sample of what to expect at the festival come fall. Watch the velvet-voiced Criss below and mark your calendar for this year's Elsie Fest.



