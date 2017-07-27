Sutton Foster on Star Search Defeat by A Bronx Tale's Richard H. Blake: 'I Give Him Squinty Eyes'

Sutton Foster has won over Broadway audiences in numerous shows like Thoroughly Modern Millie, Anything Goes, Shrek and Violet. The stage favorite officially made it to the Hollywood big time with the debut of TV Land's series Younger, playing the 41-year-old Liza who is pretending to be 27. Foster paid a visit to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on July 26 to look back on her stage roots and get audiences pumped about Younger's fourth season, currently underway. Foster laughed with Colbert about getting playful with A Bronx Tale star Richard H. Blake, who beat her on the TV talent show Star Search when they were younger. "Every time I see him, I give him squinty eyes," joked Foster. Watch the super-talented leading lady below (with a flash back to that epic Star Search moment!) and tune into the next episode of Younger.





