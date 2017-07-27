Watch James Corden Pay Tribute to Transgender Troops with an Epic Musical Number

The U.S. was abuzz with upset on July 26 when President Donald Trump declared the barring of transgender Americans from serving in the military. People from all walks of life, including Broadway cast members and creatives, sounded off with their disdain for the proclamation. Late Late Show host and Tony-winning actor James Corden responded in his own way to help turn the tables on Trump's decision: he opened his show with an old-fashioned musical number. Watch below as showstopper Corden shows his off support of all Americans with a spirited parody of the classic number "L-O-V-E."



