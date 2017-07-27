Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

James Corden
(Photo: Terence Patrick/CBS)
Watch James Corden Pay Tribute to Transgender Troops with an Epic Musical Number
Watch It
by Broadway.com Staff • Jul 27, 2017

The U.S. was abuzz with upset on July 26 when President Donald Trump declared the barring of transgender Americans from serving in the military. People from all walks of life, including Broadway cast members and creatives, sounded off with their disdain for the proclamation. Late Late Show host and Tony-winning actor James Corden responded in his own way to help turn the tables on Trump's decision: he opened his show with an old-fashioned musical number. Watch below as showstopper Corden shows his off support of all Americans with a spirited parody of the classic number "L-O-V-E."

View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Mandy Patinkin Will Return to Broadway in The Great Comet
  2. Ingrid’s Comet: Ingrid Michaelson Brings Her Signature Sound Center Stage
  3. Watch Darren Criss' Soulful Rendition of 'I Dreamed a Dream' & Gear Up for Elsie Fest
  4. Your First Look at Okieriete Onaodowan as Pierre in The Great Comet Is Here
  5. Laura Benanti on Honing Her Melania Trump Impression: 'I Kept Zooming in on Her Mouth'

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Phantom of the Opera The Book of Mormon School of Rock—The Musical Kinky Boots Cats Chicago A Bronx Tale Beautiful: The Carole King Musical Come From Away Anastasia All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps