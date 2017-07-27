Broadway BUZZ

Brandy Norwood Will Reprise Her Jazzy Broadway Turn in Chicago
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jul 27, 2017
Brandy Norwood in "Chicago"
(Photo: Jeremy Daniel)

Grammy Award winner Brandy Norwood will return to Broadway's Chicago for a special 17-performance engagement as Roxie Hart, from August 17 to 31 at the Ambassador Theatre. Norwood first played the role on Broadway in a 4-month extended engagement in 2015. She went on to reprise her performance in Los Angeles and Washington D.C. receiving acclaim on the Chicago national tour.

Singer, songwriter and actress Norwood has sold more than 40 million albums worldwide. She first won fans with her multi-platinum self-titled debut album featuring the hit single “I Wanna Be Down.” Her record “The Boy Is Mine” was the best-selling song in the U.S. upon release and spent 13 weeks on the top of the hot 100. It also won a 1998 Grammy Award for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals. As an actress, Brandy has starred in her own sitcom, Moesha, and made history in Disney’s television film Cinderella as its first black princess, starring alongside Whitney Houston.

The current Broadway cast of Chicago features Charlotte d'Amboise as Roxie, Lana Gordon as Velma, Raymond Bokhour as Amos Hart, NaTasha Yvette Williams as Matron "Mama" Morton and Tom Hewitt as Billy Flynn.

Look back at our Ask a Star with the adorable and hilarious Norwood!

Chicago

This Tony-winning revival of Kander and Ebb's musical will razzle-dazzle you.
