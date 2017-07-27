Broadway BUZZ

Mario Cantone Will Play White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci on Comedy Central’s The President Show
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jul 27, 2017
Anthony Scaramucci & Mario Cantone
(Photo: Getty Images & Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Broadway veteran Mario Cantone has landed the perfect new role! Comedy Central has cast the sharp comedic actor as Anthony Scaramucci, the White House's communications director, on The President Show, according to The Wrap.

Cantone will appear alongside Anthony Atamanuik, who hosts the series in character as President Donald Trump. The President Show, which debuted in April, was just picked up for an additional seven episodes. A date for Cantone's appearance on the show is to be set.

Among Cantone's many stage turns, he wrote and starred in the solo show Laugh Whore, which earned a 2005 Tony nomination for Best Special Theatrical Event. He has also been seen on Broadway in Assassins, The Violet Hour, Love! Valour! Compassion! and The Tempest. He earned laughs on the small screen portraying Charlotte's snappy friend Anthony Marantino on Sex and the City.

If one dose of funny man Cantone as Scaramucci isn't enough, The Wrap has also reported that Saturday Night Live is in discussions with Cantone to play the big man on the weekend staple.

