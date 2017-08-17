Brandy Norwood Returns Her Jazzy Roxie Hart to Broadway Hit Chicago

Grammy winner Brandy Norwood returns to Broadway's Chicago for a special 17-performance engagement as Roxie Hart beginning on August 17! She continues in the role through August 31 at the Ambassador Theatre.



Norwood first played the role on Broadway in a four-month extended engagement in 2015. She went on to reprise her performance in Los Angeles and Washington D.C., receiving acclaim on the Chicago national tour.



Singer, songwriter and actress Norwood has sold more than 40 million albums worldwide. She first won fans with her multi-platinum self-titled debut album featuring the hit single “I Wanna Be Down.” Her record “The Boy Is Mine” was the best-selling song in the U.S. upon release and spent 13 weeks on the top of the hot 100. It also won a 1998 Grammy Award for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals. As an actress, Brandy has starred in her own sitcom, Moesha, and made history in Disney’s television film Cinderella as its first black princess, starring alongside Whitney Houston.



The current Broadway cast of Chicago also features Lana Gordon as Velma, Raymond Bokhour as Amos Hart, NaTasha Yvette Williams as Matron "Mama" Morton and Tom Hewitt as Billy Flynn.



