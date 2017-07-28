Dear Evan Hansen & Hamilton Tony Winner Alex Lacamoire Joins The Greatest Showman as Executive Music Producer

Alex Lacamoire, the mastermind orchestrator behind Tony-winning musicals Dear Evan Hansen and Hamilton, has been named executive music producer of the highly anticipated movie musical The Greatest Showman. The P.T. Barnum bio-pic will feature music by Lacamoire's Dear Evan Hansen collaborators Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.



In addition to his Tony-winning orchestrations for Dear Evan Hansen and Hamilton, Lacamoire was honored with a Tony for his work on In the Heights. As a music director, arranger and orchestrator he has also been represented on Broadway with Avenue Q, Wicked, Legally Blonde, 9 to 5 and Bring It On.



Directed by Michael Gracey, The Greatest Showman follows the career of P.T. Barnum (played by Tony winner Hugh Jackman), who became known as the iconic entertainer and creator of the three-ring circus. Fellow Broadway veterans, including Keala Settle and Michelle Williams, will also appear in the film, scheduled to land in movie theaters on Christmas day.



Check out the full trailer below.



