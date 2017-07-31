Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Wicked Welcomes the Return of Jackie Burns & Rondi Reed; Amanda Jane Cooper, Ashley Parker Angel & More Join Long-Running Hit
Curtain Up
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jul 31, 2017
Jackie Burns in "Wicked"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

Broadway juggernaut Wicked welcomes Jackie Burns back to the hit musical in the role of Elphaba on July 31, with Tony winner Rondi Reed also returning as Madame Morrible. Amanda Jane Cooper also joins the musical as Glinda, with Ashley Parker Angel as Fiyero, Kristen Martin as Nessarose and Jye Frasca as Boq. They take over for Jennifer DiNoia, Sheryl Lee RalphKara LindsayMichael Campayno, Dawn E. Cantwell and Zachary Noah Piser, who exited the show on July 29.

Burns was most recently seen in the national touring production of If/Then. She concluded a stint in Wicked's national touring production in 2010. Cooper, Angel and Martin are also veterans of the Wicked national tour while Frasca was a member of the musical's original London company. Reed, a 2008 Tony winner for her performance in August: Osage County, returns to Wicked following a prior engagement as Madame Morrible.

The current cast of Wicked also includes Chad Jennings as Doctor Dillamond and P. J. Benjamin as The Wizard. Take a look at our Character Study with showstopper Burns in the video below.

 

Wicked

“The best musical of the decade.” - Entertainment Weekly
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Mandy Patinkin Cancels Plans to Join Broadway's Great Comet
  2. Watch James Corden Pay Tribute to Transgender Troops with an Epic Musical Number
  3. Broadway-Bound Mean Girls Musical to Star Erika Henningsen, Taylor Louderman & More
  4. Exclusive! First Look at Michael Moore's Broadway Debut in The Terms of My Surrender
  5. Dear Evan Hansen Tony Winner Alex Lacamoire Joins The Greatest Showman as Exec Music Producer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Phantom of the Opera The Book of Mormon School of Rock—The Musical Come From Away Cats Kinky Boots Chicago A Bronx Tale Beautiful: The Carole King Musical Anastasia All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps