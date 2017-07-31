Wicked Welcomes the Return of Jackie Burns & Rondi Reed; Amanda Jane Cooper, Ashley Parker Angel & More Join Long-Running Hit

Broadway juggernaut Wicked welcomes Jackie Burns back to the hit musical in the role of Elphaba on July 31, with Tony winner Rondi Reed also returning as Madame Morrible. Amanda Jane Cooper also joins the musical as Glinda, with Ashley Parker Angel as Fiyero, Kristen Martin as Nessarose and Jye Frasca as Boq. They take over for Jennifer DiNoia, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Kara Lindsay, Michael Campayno, Dawn E. Cantwell and Zachary Noah Piser, who exited the show on July 29.



Burns was most recently seen in the national touring production of If/Then. She concluded a stint in Wicked's national touring production in 2010. Cooper, Angel and Martin are also veterans of the Wicked national tour while Frasca was a member of the musical's original London company. Reed, a 2008 Tony winner for her performance in August: Osage County, returns to Wicked following a prior engagement as Madame Morrible.



The current cast of Wicked also includes Chad Jennings as Doctor Dillamond and P. J. Benjamin as The Wizard. Take a look at our Character Study with showstopper Burns in the video below.



