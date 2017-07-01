Odds & Ends: Chris McCarrell & The Lightning Thief Cast to Reunite in Concert, Laura Benanti Officially Joins Cast of The Detour & More

The Lightning Thief Cast to Reunite in Concert

The musical adaptation of Rick Riordan's novel The Lightning Thief may have concluded its off-Broadway run in May, but the company of Joe Tracz and Rob Rokicki's rollicking show are still celebrating its success! Leading man Chris McCarrell and the full cast will toast the show's original cast album in a 7:00pm concert on August 28 at Green Room 42 in NYC. Composer/lyricist Rokicki will host the evening featuring stars McCarrell, Carrie Compere, Sarah Beth Pfeifer, Jonathan Raviv, James Hayden Rodriguez, George Salazar and Kristin Stokes. Give a look at McCarrell rocking out to "Good Kid" below and hear the showstopping company live next month!







Laura Benanti Officially Joins Cast of The Detour

Tony winner Laura Benanti has landed a permanent gig in the cast of the hit comedy series The Detour, about to begin its third season on TBS! Benanti began a recurring role as Edie last season in the show that follows a contemporary husband and father who takes his family on a road trip. The latest docket of episodes begins shooting this summer.



Get a First Look at Every Act of Life, the New Documentary About Terrence McNally

A new trailer is out for Every Act of Life, the previously announced documentary following the rise of four-time Tony winner Terrence McNally. The iconic playwright and book writer will come front and center in the film that follows his early years as a playwright, his struggles with alcoholism and his projects ranging from Love! Valour! Compassion! to Ragtime to the new musical Anastasia. Hear from Tony winners Nathan Lane, Angela Lansbury, Christine Baranski and more of McNally's colleagues in the sneak peek below and stay tuned for a release date!







Tony Sheldon & More to Sing the Tunes of Sam Willmott at Feinstein's/54 Below

Award-winning composer/lyricist Sam Willmott will showcase his body of work as part of the New Writers at 54 series, set to take place on August 10 at 9:30pm at Feinstein's/54 Below. Winner of the 2015 Kleban Prize, a 2015 Jonathan Larson Grant and a slew of other honors, Willmott and a dazzling troupe of stars will take to the mic. Performers set to appear include Tony nominee Tony Sheldon, A Bronx Tale standout Hudson Loverro, along with Kerstin Anderson, Angel Desai, Robert Ariza, Elizabeth Crawford, Latoya Edwards, Josh Lerner, Salena Qureshi, Annie Sherman, Deep Singh and Kuhoo Verma. The evening will feature direction and music direction by Sammi Cannold and Madeline Smith.



Colman Domingo's Acclaimed Play Dot Is Being Turned into a TV Series

Dot, a moving new play by Tony nominee Colman Domingo, which debuted at off-Broadway's Vineyard Theatre in 2016, will get the TV treatment, according to Deadline. Retitled In the Middle of the Street, Domingo will serve as executive producer on the AMC series following a family in fading West Philadelphia who must confront old secrets in order to face the challenges of their present.



New Musical Burn All Night, Co-Created by Andy Mientus, Announces Casting

Casting is complete for Burn All Night, a new musical with a book and lyrics by Andy Mientus and music by Van Hughes, Nick LaGrasta, and Brett Moses, set to make its world premiere with Cambridge, Massachusetts' American Repertory Theater for a run from August 18-September 8. Described as an unflinching look at being young on the eve of global catastrophe, Jenny Koons directs a principal cast that will include Krystina Alabado, Ken Clark, Lincoln Clauss and Perry Sherman. The ensemble will include Gabrielle Carrubba, Aurie Ceylon, Marquis Johnson, Ashley LaLonde, AJ Rafael, MJ Rodriguez and Jamar Williams.