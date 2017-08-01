Broadway BUZZ

Broadway Theaters to Dim Lights in Memory of Prolific Playwright & Actor Sam Shepard
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Aug 1, 2017
Sam Shepard
(Photo: Bruce Glikas)

The marquees of Broadway theaters will be dimmed on August 2 at 7:45pm in memory of Sam Shepard, the iconic playwright and actor who passed away on July 27 at age 73. 

“Sam Shepard was a prolific storyteller who created provocative, thoughtful, and exciting work for Broadway, off-Broadway and film. His original voice was a definite draw for audiences and had an undeniable influence on other artists,” said Charlotte St. Martin, president of the Broadway League. “He will be greatly missed. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and colleagues.”

On Broadway, Shepard debuted with his contribution to the musical revue Oh! Calcutta! (1969) followed by Operation Sidewinder (1970), a revival of Oh! Calcutta! (1976), Buried Child (1996), True West (2000) and Fool for Love (2015). He received Tony Award nominations in 2000 for True West and 1996 for Buried Child, for which he also received the Pulitzer Prize.

Shepard was the recipient of many distinguished honors including induction into the Theater Hall of Fame and the American Academy of Arts and Letters. He was awarded The PEN/Laura Pels International Foundation for Theater Award as a master American dramatist in 2009. Shepard appeared in numerous films, including The Right Stuff, for which he received an Academy Award nomination. He received Emmy and Golden Globe Award nominations for his performance in the TV movie Dash and Lilly.

