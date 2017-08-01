Broadway BUZZ

Tom Hiddleston to Take on Title Role in Limited London Run of Hamlet, Directed by Kenneth Branagh
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Aug 1, 2017
Tom Hiddleston
(Photo: Tabatha Fireman/Getty Images)

Olivier Award winner and Emmy nominee Tom Hiddleston will appear as the title role in Shakespeare's Hamlet, for a limited three-week mounting directed by Kenneth Branagh. The production will run from September 1-23 at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts' Jerwood Vanbrugh Theatre in London.

Branagh’s Olivier Award-winning theater company joins forces with the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts for the co-production, to support the transformation of Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts' Chenies Street site in London. Hiddleston is an alum of the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts.

Hiddleston said, "Hamlet presents almost limitless possibilities for interpretation. I can’t wait to explore them, with this great cast, at RADA. Kenneth Branagh and I have long talked about working on the play together, and now felt like the right time, at the right place.”

The full acting company and creative team are made up of members of the Kenneth Branagh Theatre Company and Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts. They are Ayesha Antoine (Rosencrantz/Bernarda), Lolita Chakrabarti (Queen Gertrude), Nicholas Farrell (King Claudius), Sean Foley (Polonius/Osric), Ansu Kabia (King Hamlet/Player King/Gravedigger), Caroline Martin (Horatia), Eleanor de Rohan (Guildastern/Marcella/Priest), Irfan Shamji (Laertes/Player Queen) and Kathryn Wilder (Ophelia). Hamlet will be designed by James Cotterill with lighting design by Paul Pyant and sound design by Paul Arditti and Christopher Reid.

Hiddleston is perhaps most known for his role as Loki in the 2011 Marvel Studios film Thor. He earned an Olivier Award for Best Newcomer in a Play for his performance in Cymbeline. Other London stage work includes performances in Coriolanus and Othello. In 2016, he starred in and was an executive producer on the AMC/BBC limited series The Night Manager, for which he received two Emmy nominations.

