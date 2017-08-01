Steppenwolf's Mariann Mayberry, Known for August: Osage County & More, Dies at 52

Mariann Mayberry, a Broadway veteran and Steppenwolf Theatre ensemble member who originated the role of Karen Weston in August: Osage County, died on August 1 of breast cancer. She was 53.



Mayberry was an ensemble member of Chicago's esteemed Steppenwolf since 1993. During her tenure with the company, Mayberry was nominated for two Joseph Jefferson Awards, for Time of My Life (1995) and Hysteria (1999).



Mayberry made her Broadway debut as Candy Starr in a Steppenwolf transfer of One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest (2001). She followed up that appearance playing a number of roles in the original Broadway production of Metamorphoses (2002). She appeared alongside the full original Steppenwolf cast of Tracy Letts' searing family drama August: Osage County (2007), in a memorable turn as Karen, the manic sister of the Weston clan.



Off-Broadway, Mayberry appeared in The Notebooks of Leonardo Da Vinci (2003) and Go Back to Where You Are (2011). Her television credits included Person of Interest, Are We There Yet, Law & Order, Mercy, The Dave Chappelle Show and The Pennsylvania Miner’s Story. Her film work included Dogman, The Company, War of the Worlds and Since You’ve Been Gone.