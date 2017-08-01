Broadway BUZZ

A Year of Memories! Cats Celebrates Its First Birthday Back on Broadway
Hot Shot
by Lindsey Sullivan • Aug 1, 2017
The cast of Broadway's 'Cats'
(Photos: Timmy Blupe)

Cats is having a meow-velous Broadway run, and on July 31, the entire Cats company gathered together to celebrate their first year on Broadway. Glamorous Grizabella Mamie Parris, Broadway.com vlogger Tyler Hanes and the kitty company snapped a pic with a gorgeous cake. Though the "Memory" will end on Broadway on December 30, the beloved musical will be coming to a city near you when the show hits the road in 2019. Take a look, and then catch Cats at the Neil Simon Theatre!

Andrew Lloyd Webber's long-running classic is back on Broadway!
