Come From Away Original Cast Member Rodney Hicks Exits the Production
News
by Broadway.com Staff • Aug 1, 2017
Rodney Hicks on opening night of "Come From Away"
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Rodney Hicks, who originated the role of Bob in Broadway's Come From Away, has concluded his run in the new musical. Standby Josh Breckenridge has temporarily taken over the role while De'Lon Grant will join the company on August 4 as a permanent replacement.

Hicks opened up about the reasons for his exit in a moving Facebook message.



Come From Away is based on the true story of when the isolated community of Gander, Newfoundland played host to the world. What started as an average day in a small town turned in to an international sleep-over when 38 planes, carrying thousands of people from across the globe, were diverted to Gander’s air strip on September 11, 2001. Undaunted by culture clashes and language barriers, the people of Gander cheered the stranded travelers with music, an open bar and the recognition that we’re all part of a global family.

Featuring a book and score by Irene Sankoff and David Hein, choreography by Kelly Devine and Tony-winning direction by Christopher Ashley, Come From Away began previews on February 18 and opened on March 12 at the Schoenfeld Theatre. In addition to Grant, the company features Jenn Colella, Chad Kimball, Petrina Bromley, Geno Carr, Joel Hatch, Kendra Kassebaum, Lee MacDougall, Caesar Samayoa, Q. Smith, Astrid Van Wieren and Sharon Wheatley.

Look back at our Day in the Life feature with Hicks below.

