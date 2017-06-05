Broadway's Brynn O’Malley & Bobby Moynihan Welcome First Child

This tyke is bound to be an entertainer! Broadway vet Brynn O’Malley and Saturday Night Live alum Bobby Moynihan recently welcomed a baby girl, reports Entertainment Tonight. The couple married in 2016.



Comedy king Moynihan took to Instagram in June to announce the July due date.





O’Malley made her Broadway debut as Belle in Beauty and Beast and went on to play supporting roles in Wicked, Sunday in the Park with George, Hairspray, Annie and Honeymoon in Vegas. Her other stage credits include Kate Monster in Las Vegas’ Avenue Q, Esther Smith in Meet Me in St. Louis at Paper Mill Playhouse and Alice in Roundabout Theater Company’s Death Takes a Holiday.