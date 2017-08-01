Broadway BUZZ

Bette Midler in "Hello, Dolly!"
(Photo: Julieta Cervantes)
Bette Midler Sets Final Performance Date in Broadway Revival of Hello, Dolly!
News
by Broadway.com Staff • Aug 1, 2017

Come January 14, 2018, it will be "So Long, Dearie" for 2017 Tony winner Bette Midler, who on that date will play her final performance as Dolly Gallagher Levi in the Tony-winning revival of Hello, Dolly! at the Shubert Theatre. The news was announced as a tweet from the official Hello, Dolly! Twitter.

Midler plays the role of Dolly seven performances per week; on Tuesday evenings two-time Tony winner Donna Murphy takes on the role of the indelible matchmaker. There is no word yet on a replacement for Midler.

Hello, Dolly! also stars David Hyde Pierce as Horace Vandergelder, 2017 Tony winner Gavin Creel as Cornelius Hackl, Kate Baldwin as Irene Molloy, Taylor Trensch as Barnaby Tucker, Beanie Feldstein as Minnie Fay, Will Burton as Ambrose Kemper, Melanie Moore as Ermengarde and Jennifer Simard as Ernestina Money.

The full company includes Kevin Ligon, Cameron Adams, Phillip Attmore, Giuseppe Bausilio, Justin Bowen, Taeler Cyrus, Leslie Donna Flesner, Jessica Lee Goldyn, Stephen Hanna, Michael Hartung, Robert Hartwell, Aaron Kaburick, Amanda LaMotte, Analisa Leaming, Jess LeProtto, Nathan Madden, Michael McCormick, Linda Mugleston, Hayley Podschun, Jessica Sheridan, Christian Dante White, Branch Woodman, Ryan Worsing, Richard Riaz Yoder, Michael Hartung, Elizabeth Earley, Jenifer Foote, Ian Liberto, Michaeljon Slinger, Nathan Keen, Sarah Meahl and Stephen Hernandez.

The revival features direction by Jerry Zaks and choreography by Warren Carlyle with lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Scott Lehrer and costume/scenic design by 2017 Tony winner Santo Loquasto.

Hello, Dolly!

Bette Midler returns to Broadway in this musical classic!
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

