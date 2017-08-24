Broadway BUZZ

We've Got Our Band! Rob Colletti, Lexie Dorsett Sharp & More Will Headline the National Tour of School of Rock
News
by Ryan Gilbert • Aug 24, 2017
Rob Colletti & Lexie Dorsett Sharp

Now repeat after us, we pledge allegiance to the band! Broadway fave Rob Colletti (The Book of Mormon) will star as Dewey Finn in the national tour of School of Rock. The touring production of the hit Broadway musical will launch at RBTL’s Auditorium Theatre in Rochester, NY, on September 30, before making stops and sticking it to the man in cities all across the country.

In addition to Colletti, the cast of the School of Rock tour will feature Lexie Dorsett Sharp as Rosalie, Matt Bittner as Ned, Emily Borromeo as Patty, Deidre Lang as Ms. Sheinkopf, Olivia Bucknor as Shonelle, Theodora Silverman as Katie, Chloe Anne Garcia as Marcy, Carson Hodges as Mason, Gianna Harris as Tomika, Gilberto Moretti-Hamilton as Freddy, Phoenix Schuman as Zack, John Michael Pitera as Billy, Theo Mitchell-Penner as Lawrence and Ava Briglia as Summer.

The adult ensemble features Merrit David Janes as the Dewey Alternate, as well as John Campione, Patrick Clanton, Christopher Deangelis, Kristian Espiritu, Melanie Evans, Liam Fennecken, Kara Haller, Elysia Jordan, Jameson Moss, Sinclair Mitchell, Tim Shea and Hernando Umana. The kid’s ensemble features Rayna Farr, Bella Fraker, Alex Louis, Tommy Ragen, Gabriella Uhl and Aiden Niklas Villa.

Based on the 2003 film of the same name, School of Rock features direction by Laurence Connor, a book by Julian Fellowes, music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Glenn Slater. The show tells the story of Dewey Finn, a failed, wannabe rock star who decides to earn a few extra bucks by posing as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school. There, he turns a class of straight-A students into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, mind-blowing rock band. While teaching these pintsized prodigies what it means to truly rock, Dewey falls for the school’s beautiful, but uptight headmistress, helping her rediscover the wild child within.

The Broadway production of School of Rock was nominated for four 2016 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical and Best Original Score. The show's score includes such memorable songs as "When I Climb to the Top of Mount Rock," "You're in the Band," "Stick It to the Man" and, of course, "School of Rock."

To find out when School of Rock is headed to your city, click here.

