Michelle Dockery to Join Bryan Cranston in Lee Hall & Ivo van Hove's Network
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Aug 2, 2017
Michelle Dockery
(Photo: Getty Images)

Michelle Dockery will play Diana Christenson in Lee Hall's new stage adaptation of Paddy Chayevsky's iconic film Network. Dockery joins the previously announced Bryan Cranston as Howard Beale in the play helmed by Ivo van Hove. Previews begin on November 4 with an opening set for November 13 at London's Lyttelton Theatre. The limited engagement will play through March 24, 2018.

Dockery said, "To be working with Bryan Cranston and Ivo van Hove on an adaptation of this brilliant film is a rare and exhilarating opportunity. I am thrilled."

Network follows Beale, a longtime anchor of an evening news program with dwindling ratings. Faye Dunaway won a 1977 Academy Award for her performance as Beale's co-worker Diana.

Dockery is perhaps most known for her role as Lady Mary Crawley on TV's Downton Abbey, for which she received three Emmy nominations. Her stage work includes a 2009 Olivier-nominated turn in Burnt by the Sun. Dockery's other theater credits include Pillars of the Community and Hamlet.

