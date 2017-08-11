A New Beginning! Nick Cartell, Josh Davis, Melissa Mitchell & More Will Lead the National Tour of Les Miserables

Do you hear the people sing? Join in our crusade! Nick Cartell, Josh Davis and Melissa Mitchell will lead the national tour of Les Miserables, as Jean Valjean, Javert and Fantine, respectively. The touring production of the blockbuster musical, directed by Laurence Connor, will kick off at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, RI, on September 21, before bringing the revolution to cities across North America.



In addition to Cartell, Davis and Mitchell, the cast of the Les Miserables tour will feature J. Anthony Crane as Thénardier, Allison Guinn as Madame Thénardier, Matt Shingledecker as Enjolras, Phoenix Best as Éponine, Joshua Grosso as Marius and Jillian Butler as Cosette. Zoe Glick and Sophie Knapp alternate in the role of Little Cosette/Young Éponine, and Jordan Cole and Julian Emile Lerner alternate in the role of Gavroche.



The ensemble includes John Ambrosino, Robert Ariza, Daniel Berryman, Felipe Barbosa Bombonato, Gabriel Sidney Brown, Brittany Campbell, Julie Cardia, Sarah Cetrulo, Amelia Cormack, Steve Czarnecki, Julia Rose Di Piazza, Nicholas Edwards, Caitlin Finnie, Michelle Beth Herman, Monté J. Howell, Andrew Love, Maggie Elizabeth May, Matt Moisey, Mary Kate Moore, Talia Simone Robinson, Mike Schwitter, Liz Shivener, Brett Stoelker, Kyle Timson and Christopher Viljoen.



Adapted from Victor Hugo's classic novel, Les Miserables is set against the backdrop of 19th-century France, and tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption—a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. The score includes the famous songs “I Dreamed a Dream,” “On My Own,” “Stars,” “Bring Him Home,” “Do You Hear the People Sing?,” “One Day More,” “Empty Chairs at Empty Tables,” “Master Of The House” and many more. The groundbreaking musical is written by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schonberg, with lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer, original French text by Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel, original adaption by Trevor Nunn and John Caird and additional material by James Fenton.



The musical premiered on Broadway in 1987 and was revived in 2006 and 2014. The new production was conceived in 2009 to celebrate the 25th anniversary, with record-breaking productions in the U.K., Australia, Korea, Japan, Spain, France, Manila, Singapore and Dubai. The acclaimed film adaptation, starring Hugh Jackman and Anne Hathaway, received eight Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture, and won three Academy Awards.



To find out when Les Miserables is headed to your city, click here and here.