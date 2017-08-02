Odds & Ends: Carrie Coon to Headline Amy Herzog's New Play Mary Jane, Audra McDonald Joins TV's The Good Fight & More

Carrie Coon to Headline Amy Herzog's New Play

Tony nominee Carrie Coon, who has recently seen Hollywood success with Fargo and The Leftovers, is set to star alongside Liza Colón-Zayas, Danaya Esperanza, Susan Pourfar and Brenda Wehle in Mary Jane, a new play by Pulitzer Prize finalist Amy Herzog. The show kicks off the 2017-2018 season at off-Broadway's New York Theatre Workshop on September 6 with an opening set for September 25. Coon will play a single mother during a rain-drenched summer in New York City who navigates the mundane, shattering and sublime aspects of caring for a chronically sick child. The show will play a limited run through October 15.



Audra McDonald Joins The Good Fight as Series Regular

Six-time Tony-winning Queen Audra McDonald has secured a permanent gig on the Good Wife spinoff The Good Fight! Beginning in season two, McDonald will reprise her performance from The Good Wife as attorney Liz Lawrence, according to Deadline. "After seeing her facility with both comedy and drama, we were dying for the chance to work with her again," said Good Fight exec producers Robert and Michelle King. Broadwaygoers know a thing or two about that. The CBS All Access series will return in early 2018.



Lilla Crawford Cast in Netflix Sketch Comedy Series

Lilla Crawford, who won our hearts as the title character in the 2012 Broadway revival of Annie and then took to the big screen as Into the Woods' Little Red, has landed a spot on the new Netflix series The Who Was? Show, according to Deadline. The sketch comedy series inspired by the bestselling Who Was? biography books will feature Crawford alongside five other young actors as themselves getting ready to portray well-known characters from the past. The Who Was? Show is expected to debut on Netflix in 2018.



Sutton Foster & Jonathan Groff to Team Up for TV Special

Tony winner Sutton Foster and Tony nominee Jonathan Groff are joining together for a Live from Lincoln Center special! The program, expected to air on PBS in 2018, is the starter to a series highlighting top musical-theater talent across Broadway. Other stars slated to participate in the series include Hamilton Tony winner Leslie Odom Jr. and Falsettos Tony nominees Andrew Rannells and Stepanie J. Block.



Harry Connick Will Reprise His Role on Will & Grace Revival

Tony nominee Harry Connick Jr. will make a brief return to his role as Leo in the much-anticipated reboot of TV comedy Will & Grace, according to Entertainment Weekly. Connick played a lengthy arc during the original run of the series as Grace's love interest then husband. The previously announced 12-episode revival will feature original stars (and Broadway alums) Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally. Will & Grace returns to NBC on September 28. Get a sneak peek at the reboot below in the Sunset Boulevard-themed trailer that we can't get enough of.



