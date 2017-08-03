Paula Vogel & Rebecca Taichman's Acclaimed Indecent Will Be Filmed for BroadwayHD

Paula Vogel's Indecent, the new play with music which netted Rebecca Taichman a 2017 Tony Award for her direction, will be filmed on August 3 and 4 for BroadwayHD, the streaming service has announced. Indecent will be available to view on BroadwayHD.com in January 2018 in accordance with International Holocaust Remembrance Day.



Indecent is inspired by the true events surrounding the controversial 1923 Broadway debut of Sholem Asch’s God of Vengeance—a play seen by some as a seminal work of Jewish culture, and by others as an act of traitorous libel. The play charts the history of an incendiary drama and the path of the artists who risked their careers and lives to perform it.



Indecent began previews at the Cort Theatre on April 4, opened on April 18 and is scheduled to run through August 6. The play features original music by Lisa Gutkin and Aaron Halva, as well as 2017 Tony-winning lighting design by Christopher Akerlind, costume design by Emily Rebholz, scenic design by Riccardo Hernandez and sound design by Matt Hubbs.



