Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

A scene from "Indecent"
(Photo: Carol Rosegg)
Paula Vogel & Rebecca Taichman's Acclaimed Indecent Will Be Filmed for BroadwayHD
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Aug 3, 2017

Paula Vogel's Indecent, the new play with music which netted Rebecca Taichman a 2017 Tony Award for her direction, will be filmed on August 3 and 4 for BroadwayHD, the streaming service has announced. Indecent will be available to view on BroadwayHD.com in January 2018 in accordance with International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Indecent is inspired by the true events surrounding the controversial 1923 Broadway debut of Sholem Asch’s God of Vengeance—a play seen by some as a seminal work of Jewish culture, and by others as an act of traitorous libel. The play charts the history of an incendiary drama and the path of the artists who risked their careers and lives to perform it.

Indecent began previews at the Cort Theatre on April 4, opened on April 18 and is scheduled to run through August 6. The play features original music by Lisa Gutkin and Aaron Halva, as well as 2017 Tony-winning lighting design by Christopher Akerlind, costume design by Emily Rebholz, scenic design by Riccardo Hernandez and sound design by Matt Hubbs.

Indecent

A deeply moving new play with music, inspired by true events.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Broadway Production to Be Led by Original London Stars
  2. Original Kinky Boots Stars Billy Porter & Stark Sands Will Return to Hit Musical
  3. Original Kinky Boots Stars Billy Porter & Stark Sands Will Return to Hit Musical
  4. Broadway's Brynn O’Malley & Bobby Moynihan Welcome First Child
  5. Once on This Island Revival to Star Phillip Boykin, Kenita R. Miller & More

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Phantom of the Opera The Book of Mormon School of Rock—The Musical Come From Away Cats Kinky Boots Chicago A Bronx Tale Beautiful: The Carole King Musical Anastasia All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps