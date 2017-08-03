Original Cast Member Brittain Ashford Will Return to Broadway's Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812

Brittain Ashford, who originated the role of Sonya in Broadway's Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812, will return the production on August 15, a representative for the production has confirmed. Singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson, who has played a temporary engagement in the show, will play her final performance as planned on August 13.



Featuring a book and score by Dave Malloy and directed by Rachel Chavkin, The Great Comet, inspired by an excerpt from Tolstoy’s War and Peace, immerses audiences in a story of young love turned epic romance.



The current cast of The Great Comet also includes Okieriete "Oak" Onaodowan, who is scheduled to exit the show on August 13, as Pierre, as well as Denée Benton as Natasha, Lucas Steele as Anatole, Amber Gray as Hélène and Grace McLean as Marya D.



Look back at Ashford and Michaelson teaming up to sing the heartbreaker "Sonya Alone" below.



