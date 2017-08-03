London's Long-Running Phantom of the Opera to Welcome Ben Lewis, Kelly Mathieson & More

Ben Lewis will take on the title role in the hit West End production of The Phantom of the Opera at Her Majesty's Theatre beginning on September 4. Also joining the company that day will be Kelly Mathieson as Christine, Jeremey Taylor as Raoul and Amy Manford as the Christine alternate. They take over for current stars Ben Forster, Celinde Schoenmaker, Nadim Naaman and Harriet Jones, respectively, who will exit the show on September 2.



Additional cast members joining London's Phantom include Matt Bateman, Jade Davies, Hannah Grace, Andrei Teodor Iliescu, Jordan Simon Pollard, Una Reynolds, Emily Smith, Rachel Spurrell and John Stacey.



They are joined by current cast members Lara Martins as Carlotta Giudicelli, Siôn Lloyd as Monsieur Firmin, Mark Oxtoby as Monsieur Andre, Jacinta Mulcahy as Madame Giry, Paul Ettore Tabone as Ubaldo Piangi, Georgia Ware as Meg Giry and Scott Davies as the standby Phantom.



Ben Lewis played the role of The Phantom in the original Australian production of the show's sequel, Love Never Dies. His most recent stage credits include the role of Frank Butler in the Crucible’s production of Annie Get Your Gun. He was also in the original UK cast of Love Me Tender and starred in Forbidden Broadway and Candide at the Menier Chocolate Factory.



Kelly Mathieson will be making her West End debut in the production. Previously she trained at the Scottish Ballet Company and the Royal College of Music. Previous opera credits include Le Nozze de Figaro, Agrippina, Orpheus and the Underworld, Die Zauberflöte and Carmen.



Jeremey Taylor’s previous theater work includes Fiyero in Wicked and Galileo in We Will Rock You, both in the West End. He also starred in the UK tours of Evita and The Sound of Music, as well as appearing in the Palladium production.



Amy Manford has sung internationally as a soloist with the London Handel, London Cello and the Perth Symphony Orchestra. She recently graduated with a Masters of Performance in Vocal Performance from The Royal College of Music and she will be making her West End debut.



The Phantom of the Opera, winner of four Olivier Awards, features a book by Richard Stilgoe and Andrew Lloyd Webber, music by Webber and lyrics by Charles Hart.