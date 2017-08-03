Be Prepared! Chiwetel Ejiofor in Talks to Voice the Role of Scar in Live-Action The Lion King

Oscar nominee and Olivier winner Chiwetel Ejiofor looks likely to voice the role of the evil Scar in the upcoming live-action version of The Lion King, says The Hollywood Reporter.



The remake of the classic film, directed by Jon Favreau, has already lined up a voice cast that includes Donald Glover as Simba, Billy Eichner as Timon, Seth Rogen as Pumbaa, John Oliver as Zazu and two-time Tony winner James Earl Jones reprising his voice work from the original 1994 animated film as Mufasa.



The original animated Lion King featured the voice of Jeremy Irons as Scar while John Vickery originated the role in the 1998 Tony-winning musical.



Ejiofor earned an Academy Award nomination for 12 Years a Slave. He was Golden Globe-nominated for his turn as Lola in the 1995 film Kinky Boots, later adapted into a Tony-winning musical. Ejiofor's stage work includes a 2008 Olivier Award-winning turn in Othello.