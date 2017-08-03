Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Be Prepared! Chiwetel Ejiofor in Talks to Voice the Role of Scar in Live-Action The Lion King
News
by Broadway.com Staff • Aug 3, 2017
Chiwetel Ejiofor
(Photo: Bruce Glikas)

Oscar nominee and Olivier winner Chiwetel Ejiofor looks likely to voice the role of the evil Scar in the upcoming live-action version of The Lion King, says The Hollywood Reporter

The remake of the classic film, directed by Jon Favreau, has already lined up a voice cast that includes Donald Glover as Simba, Billy Eichner as Timon, Seth Rogen as Pumbaa, John Oliver as Zazu and two-time Tony winner James Earl Jones reprising his voice work from the original 1994 animated film as Mufasa.

The original animated Lion King featured the voice of Jeremy Irons as Scar while John Vickery originated the role in the 1998 Tony-winning musical.

Ejiofor earned an Academy Award nomination for 12 Years a Slave. He was Golden Globe-nominated for his turn as Lola in the 1995 film Kinky Boots, later adapted into a Tony-winning musical. Ejiofor's stage work includes a 2008 Olivier Award-winning turn in Othello.

View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Broadway Production to Be Led by Original London Stars
  2. Original Kinky Boots Stars Billy Porter & Stark Sands Will Return to Hit Musical
  3. Original Kinky Boots Stars Billy Porter & Stark Sands Will Return to Hit Musical
  4. Broadway's Brynn O’Malley & Bobby Moynihan Welcome First Child
  5. Once on This Island Revival to Star Phillip Boykin, Kenita R. Miller & More

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Phantom of the Opera The Book of Mormon School of Rock—The Musical Come From Away Cats Kinky Boots Chicago A Bronx Tale Beautiful: The Carole King Musical Anastasia All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps