Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Gloria Estefan, Inspiration for Broadway's On Your Feet!, to Receive Kennedy Center Honors
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Aug 3, 2017
Gloria Estefan
(Photo: Ben Hider/Getty Images)

Gloria Estefan, the Cuban-American singer-songwriter whose music career is the basis for the Broadway musical On Your Feet!, has been named among the 2017 Kennedy Center honorees! Estefan will receive a hat-tip from the 40th annual national celebration of the arts at a gala on December 3 that will air on December 26 at 9:00pm EST on CBS.

"International superstar Gloria Estefan has influenced American music through her infectious Miami Sound," said Kennedy Center Chairman David M. Rubenstein in a statement.

Estefan is a Grammy-winning singer, actress, songwriter, author, philanthropist and humanitarian. On Your Feet!, which opened in 2015, follows her career alongside her songwriting partner and husband, Emilio Estefan. The show features her smash hits “Rhythm Is Gonna Get You,” “1-2-3,” “Live for Loving You,” “Conga” and many more. On Your Feet! is slated to conclude its run on August 20 at the Marquis Theatre before setting out on an international tour.

Other 2017 Kennedy Center honorees include dancer/choreographer Carmen de Lavallade, hip-hop artist/entertainment icon LL Cool J, television writer/producer Norman Lear and musician/record producer Lionel Richie. 

Past Kennedy Center honorees include Tony winners Leonard Bernstein, Richard Rodgers, Barbara Cook, Rita Moreno and Cicely Tyson.

On Your Feet!

A new musical telling the story of Gloria and Emilio Estefan.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Broadway Production to Be Led by Original London Stars
  2. Bette Midler Sets Final Performance Date in Broadway Revival of Hello, Dolly!
  3. Meet the Sexy Dancers Who Make Bandstand Swing
  4. Paula Vogel & Rebecca Taichman's Acclaimed Indecent Will Be Filmed for BroadwayHD
  5. Original Kinky Boots Stars Billy Porter & Stark Sands Will Return to Hit Musical

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Phantom of the Opera The Book of Mormon School of Rock—The Musical Come From Away Cats Kinky Boots Chicago A Bronx Tale Beautiful: The Carole King Musical Anastasia All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps