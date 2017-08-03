Joel Perez & More to Star in Luis Alfaro’s Oedipus El Rey at the Public Theater

Fun Home and Sweet Charity alum Joel Perez is among the cast of Luis Alfaro’s new play Oedipus El Rey. The previously announced work, directed by Chay Yew, will begin performances at the Public Theater on October 3 with an opening set for October 24. The play's limited run will conclude on November 19.



Set in South Central Los Angeles, Oedipus El Rey is an electrifying new take on the Greek tragedy Oedipus. In the play, Oedipus is reimagined as a troubled Latino whose dreams of controlling his own destiny soar above the barbed wire of the prison where he’s spent his life.



Joining Perez in the world premiere work will be Juan Castano, Sandra Delgado, Julio Monge, Brian Quijada, Reza Salazar and Juan Francisco Villa.



The 2017-2018 Public Theater season also includes Elevator Repair Service's world premiere take on Shakespeare's Measure for Measure, an encore engagement of Nia Vardalos' Tiny Beautiful Things, Julia Cho's New York premiere play Office Hour, Richard Nelson's new play Illyria, Sarah Burgess' world premiere Kings, Bruce Norris' new work The Low Road, Lynn Nottage's world premiere play Mlima's Tale and Rinne Groff's New York premiere Fire in Dreamland.