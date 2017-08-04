Broadway BUZZ

ABC Postpones Little Mermaid Live! Television Musical
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Aug 4, 2017
A scene from the 1989 animated film "The Little Mermaid"
(Photo: Disney)

The in-the-works live television presentation of the Disney musical The Little Mermaid has been scrapped—for the moment—according to Deadline. The previously announced project was initially slated to air on October 3.

“We are postponing the Little Mermaid Live! special," remarked a representative for ABC in a statement. “We love the idea of doing a live musical and want to make it wonderful. The project is so unique that we are making best efforts to do it next year and want to give it all the attention it deserves.”

Celebrity artists were expected to be a part of the cast, performing Alan Menken and Howard Ashman’s songs from the 1989 film. Menken and Ashman won a pair of Oscars for their contributions to the film, one for the score overall and one for the song "Under the Sea."

This Little Mermaid may be on hold, but a feature film update with added tunes from Menken and Hamilton mastermind Lin-Manuel Miranda is still on its way.

